Former Oilers Winger Is Shining Right Now

Corey Perry's time with the Edmonton Oilers ended this off-season after he signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings in free agency.

Perry's 2025-26 season started off in a tough manner, as he suffered a knee injury during off-season training and had surgery. However, after missing the first few games of the season for the Kings, Perry is back and thriving early on.

In eight games so far this season with the Kings, Perry has recorded five goals, three assists, eight points, and a plus-5 rating. With numbers like these, the former Oiler is undoubtedly impressing right now and proving that he can still make an impact offensively.

Perry is also not showing signs of slowing down with his hot start to the year. The 2003 first-round pick has recorded three goals and five points over his last four games alone.

While Perry missed each of the Kings' first six games of the season, he is currently ranked third on the team in goals and fourth in points. That is very impressive.

Perry will now be looking to stay hot for the Kings as the season rolls on. So far, the former Oiler is shining with his new club.

In 119 games over two seasons with the Oilers from 2023-24 to 2024-25, Perry recorded 27 goals, 16 assists, 43 points, and a plus-11 rating. He also played in 41 playoff games for the Oilers over his two-year stint with the team, posting 11 goals and 17 points.