Things Moving: McDavid And Oilers Contract Situation Nearing Close?

Connor McDavid’s future with the Edmonton Oilers may soon be clarified, with reports suggesting the superstar captain might have intentions to offer an update within the next 48 hours.

Speaking on the 32 Thoughts podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman stressed that while he doesn’t like speaking for others, the signs point to McDavid providing clarity before the regular season begins. “I do think McDavid wants to give the Oilers clarity — by either signing or explaining specifically why he wouldn’t sign,” Friedman said.

While the Oilers haven't scheduled a presser or media availability ahead of Wednesday's home-opener against the Calgary Flames, Friedman believes an update might be coming.

“So I think we’re going to have an idea one way or the other in the next day or two.”

Not long after Friedman offered up his thoughts, NHL insider Frank Seravalli posted the following on social media:

"Sounds like Oilers and Connor McDavid have nudged forward conversations on a contract extension - the door is wide open now for a deal to be in place before Edmonton's season opener."

TSN"s Ryan Rishaug then noted, "My sense is there's a very good chance we see a McDavid extension today. Things are moving this morning."

Is McDavid Signing? If So, What Kind of Deal?

If McDavid re-signs, Friedman is among many analysts and insider guessing that a short-term deal, potentially under four years and below the $16 million mark might make the most sense. McDavid hasn't indicated he's leaning one way or another, only that any term is on the table.

As for what goes into his decision to either sign or keep waiting, McDavid’s loyalty to teammates Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Darnell Nurse, along with teammates he respects, like Mattias Ekholm and Zach Hyman, will be a factor in his decision-making.

Pair Of Injury Setbacks Likely To Impact Oilers Opening Night Roster

At the top of his priority list is being competitive. Friedman noted, “McDavid has made it very clear that this is about winning,” Friedman explained, noting the constraints of team salaries for Draisaitl, Bouchard, and Nurse.

The Salary Cap is Expected to Keep Jumping

Friedman also said he’s begun hearing that the salary cap ceiling — initially projected around $104 million — could climb to as high as $107 million. “I’ve had a couple of people mention the number 107 to me,” Friedman noted. “It’s supposed to be 104 next year, but I’m starting to hear 107 come up a bit more.”

How will this impact McDavid's decision? He says it's less about money than it is about winning, but a rising salary cap that keeps climbing lends itself to the idea that a short-term deal makes the most sense financially. McDavid can sign a two or three-year deal, give the Oilers a window to win, then also cash in again during his prime when the cap would allow him to take as much as $20 million or more per season without an issue.

