McDavid’s Contract Hammer Isn’t What Fans Might Expect, Insider Says

With Kirill Kaprizov’s record-setting extension in Minnesota making waves, the spotlight has turned to Connor McDavid and his upcoming contract with the Edmonton Oilers. Like Kaprizov, McDavid is using his leverage to get what he wants. Unlike Kaprizov, it's not about money.

So what it is about?

Oilers Fall 4-2 to Kraken: Missed Special Teams Opportunity And The Alec Regula Dilemma

On Tuesday, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman joined Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer on 880 CHED to break down how McDavid is approaching negotiations — and why it’s less about chasing the highest payday.

Friedman explained that in contract talks, a “hammer” doesn’t always mean the biggest dollar figure. “There are situations where maybe a player isn’t as good as someone else, but they have the hammer,” Friedman said. “Kaprizov had the hammer; the Wild needed to sign him. That's why the Wild paid what some are calling an outrageous amount for a winger with an injury history.

McDavid, who should be the highest-paid player in the NHL, is using his hammer in a different way.

Trending Stories:

Oilers Acquire Connor Ingram In Trade With Utah

Kaprizov Signs Wild Record NHL Deal… But What About McDavid?

McDavid Focused on Forcing Oilers to Make Smart Decisions

According to Friedman, Edmonton’s captain is focused on ensuring the team is heading in the right direction rather than maxing out financially. “The two losses the last two years have bothered him so much,” Friedman said. “This is his way of making sure the Oilers know how much winning matters to him.”

In theory, one would assume the Oilers management team, led by GM Stan Bowman, is already focused on making smart decisions. Any management team that isn't should be relieved of their duties. McDavid has said he's confident in this management team. What McDavid is doing is adding pressure, and making everyone just a little bit more uncomfortable.

Friedman added that the money is less of a factor than many make it out to be. He expects the number on a potential deal could end up lower than some fans expect — possibly under $16 million annually — and that a shorter-term contract may be in play.

NHL's Best Forward Pairings To Watch This Season

In the NHL, winning games and having a successful line often comes down to finding the right chemistry among pairings.

For Oilers fans, the waiting game can be frustrating, but Friedman framed it as part of the process. McDavid’s message is clear: the priority is building a team capable of contending for the Stanley Cup.

Whether the final deal is long-term, short-term, right on par with what McDavid should be making, or is team-friendly, the underlying story remains the same — the “hammer” McDavid wields is about championships, not cash.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.