Host Suggests McDavid "Holding Shield" For Oilers Teammates

There are several storylines surrounding the Edmonton Oilers this season that few analysts and members of the media are talking about. Why? Everyone is focused on the Connor McDavid contract situation. And, one sports show host wonders if that's an intentional move by McDavid.

During a segment on Edmonton Sports Talk, former NHL player Matt Kassian wondered out loud if the Oilers' captain is making the ultimate sacrifice this summer by drawing every eyeball to his situation and letting his teammates and their respective narratives fly under the radar.

Surprising Oiler Getting Top-Line Look with McDavid

Oilers' Early 2025-26 Season Projections: The Forwards

Kassian started the conversation by asking, if not for McDavid's contract, what is the biggest story surrounding the Oilers this season? The answers ranged from the new guys to goaltending issues to failing to win the Stanley Cup twice in a row.

Kassian notes, "What's McDavid going to be asked about?" Matt Kassian asked. He argued it would be goaltending, what the Oilers have to do to get back... These are fair questions considering they are issues facing a team that has had trouble crossing the finish line.

Joaquin Gage then asked, "Are you saying that Connor is falling on his sword?" Kassian responded that maybe he wouldn't go that far. However, McDavid might be carrying a shield for his teammates, as it were.

"The thought I had this morning was, what if he's making a political decision to have eyes on him, questions about him... because if everyone is always asking questions about him, guess what they're not asking about?" He adds, "Guess who hasn't had to deal with the flurry of media?" while he takes all the questions.

Hernan Salas said it was an interesting theory, going even further by asking out loud if McDavid might be "having fun" with the media until he finally announces a new deal.

The Order Of Oilers Extensions: Who’s Next After McDavid?

It's an interesting thought. Kassian admits that it might not be what's going on in Edmonton, but he did ask, "What if that's what it is?" when discussing what's holding up the announcement of an extension.

Is McDavid playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers? Even if unintentional, he’s deflected all the attention while keeping the pressure on management to make the right moves.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.