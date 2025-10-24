Ike Howard Earns Shot on Oilers’ Top Line With McDavid — and He’s Not Changing a Thing

The Edmonton Oilers are giving rookie forward Isaac (Ike) Howard a major opportunity — a look alongside Connor McDavid on the team’s top line. Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed Friday that Howard would start there, praising the 19-year-old for his recent growth and consistency.

The Oilers won a chaotic contest against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night, but despite Edmonton having to fight back from a two-goal deficit late, the coach stuck with a line he concocted partway through the high-scoring affair. of Connor McDavid, Andrew Mangiapane and Howard, choosing not to stack his top line with all superstars.

I asked Howard about that decision and how much confidence it gives him going into a game where he'll start with the Oilers' captain and the league's best player. “It’s awesome,” Howard said. “As a young player, all you can ask for is an opportunity. I’m just trying to play my game, keep working hard, and build off it.”

One of the things Knoblauch likes about the mix is that it puts a speedy, skilled shooter on that line. And, Howard might have enough confidence and swagger to keep doing his thing, regardless of whether McDavid is on his line or not. When asked about trying to manage how much he should change his game or defer, both the coach and the player aren't looking to fix what's not broken.

"No pressure from the coach or anything like that, it's just pretty much just play the same game." He added, "I mean it's just a different line, different linemates. I mean really nothing else is different about it." Knoblauch echoed that feeling, saying, “With him being so young and his style of game, yeah, we have conversations. He added, “But the best thing is often to just let him play. We’re putting him there because he’s been playing some pretty good hockey. We don’t want him doing anything different.”

As for Howard's plan of attack on that line: “He’s {McDavid] the best player in the world. He plays with so much pace. I just try to get open — he’ll find me.”

Howard is Starting To Figure Out the NHL

Knoblauch noted that early in the season, Howard looked overwhelmed by the NHL’s pace, sometimes rushing plays and losing possession. But over the last stretch of games, the coach says the rookie has shown better poise, speed, and anticipation — enough to earn a look in a top role.

“Right now, the way he’s playing, he deserves that opportunity,” Knoblauch said. He's seeing more from Howard as the game moves along. “I didn't see him have that speed, but he's getting a lot better right now and anticipating play... we're going to try them out there." He added that it might not last the rest of the season, but the coach is happy with how quickly Howard seems to be adjusting, and he's earned this chance.

