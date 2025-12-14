'Injury Prone' Ex-Oiler Helped Off Ice Again After Incident at Practice

Dylan Holloway appears to be injured again. The former Edmonton Oiler, who had trouble staying healthy in Edmonton, was seemingly injured at practice on Sunday for the St. Louis Blues.

Lou Korac, who covers the Blues for NHL.com, tweeted a photo of Holloway being helped off the ice and unable to put any weight on his leg.

Korac tweeted, "Not what the St. Louis Blues needed..."

Holloway was tripped in a drill, and while no reports have come out of St. Louis about the severity of the injury, it doesn't look good.

Holloway was projected in Edmonton to be a top-six forward. He was drafted high and the ceiling for the forward was untapped. Unfortunately, a hand injury and other issues slowed his developement with the Oilers and by the time they were ready to commit to him with a contract, the numbers weren't where they needed to be. Holloway jumped at the chance to sign an offer sheet with the Blues and went on to have a great season.

He played 77 games with the Blues in 2024-25, and scored 63 points. It stung for Oilers fans, many of whom blamed the organization for failing to secure a top offensive talent as he was breaking out in the NHL. This season, Holloway's numbers have dipped.

Still producing, he has eight goals and 17 points in 33 games. He's on pace for 42 points, a stark drop from last season's totals. If this injury is lengthy, it's not good news for the Blues or Holloway, who is looking to cash in on a big contract extension.

