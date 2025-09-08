Insider Projects Nice Season For Oilers' New Wildcard Forward

Oilers Now host and color radio personality Bob Stauffer is projecting some interesting production for members of the 2025-26 Edmonton Oilers roster. Among the more positive takeaways is the season he believes new arrival Andrew Mangiapane will have.

Predicting Mangiapane to score more than 20 goals would be a welcome sight for Oilers fans and good news for the organization.

Stauffer predicts 21 goals and 21 assists for the former Calgary Flame and Washington Capitals winger. Edmonton signed Mangiapane as a free agent this summer, inking him to a two-year deal worth $3.6 million per season.

Hoping he shows signs of the player who once scored 35 goals for the Flames (2021-22), the Oilers are counting on his production, especially given they lost Corey Perry, Evander Kane, Viktor Arvidsson, and Jeff Skinner this summer in trades and to free agency.

Key Takeaways From Bob Stauffer’s Oilers Projections For 2025–26

Bob Stauffer, longtime voice of the Edmonton Oilers and host of Oilers Now, has released his 2025–26 projections for the team’s top players. The numbers hint at another high-powered season for a roster built to contend, but there are a few takeaways worth noting.

These 21 goals would be a jump for Mangiapane. He hasn't scored more than 17 goals in a single season since that 35-goal campaign. His previous two years in Washington saw him post 14 goals each season. Last year was a step back as he only posted 28 points in 81 games.

It's unclear where the Oilers will slot Mangiapane this season, but he's likely to get a top-nine role to start the season. If he's going to get to 20, it's likely that Stauffer sees the winger as a fit in the top six, potentially riding shotgun with one of Leon Draisaitl or Connor McDavid.

Other Interesting Takeaways

Stauffer also predicted Zach Hyman to score more than 20 goals, but suffer another drop in production. He's got Connor McDavid scoring more than 50, but Leon Draisaitl with fewer than 50.

Stauffer thinks the rookies will contribute in a significant way, but he's conservative in his estimates for Trent Frederic.

