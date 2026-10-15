Is Devon Levi The No. 1 Yet?

Right now, Babcock only needs to decide who gives his team the best chance of winning tonight, and judging by morning skate, he's going with Levi again. For reference, reporters are able to tell which goaltenders will start that night depending on which net they're in for morning skate. In Edmonton, the starter always uses the net in front of the Zamboni entrance during morning skate. Typically, when there is an obvious number one, said goalie will use that net in practices too.