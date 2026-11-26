Is McDavid Getting Robbed As He Goes For Record-Breaking Points Season?
Credit Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2026 3:52 PM
Inconsistent scoring standards may be costing Connor McDavid a historic point total. Insiders argue "vibes assists" awarded to other stars expose a frustrating double standard in NHL stat-tracking.
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