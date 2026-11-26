He explained that if you didn't see it, Larkin got an assist Monday night because a puck ricochet led to a goal. "Initially, you wouldn't have even realized it happened," said Friedman. He added, "I said this falls under 'he should get an assist' because it's good for the entertainment value, not necessarily because he deserves it. It's a good story. This is what we call a kind-of-vibes assist."