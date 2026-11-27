Edmonton Oilers
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It's Lock-In Time For The Edmonton Oilers
Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images
Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 10:39 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 10:39 PM
It's lock-in time.
The Edmonton Oilers have lost four consecutive games, spent the last few days at home, and have an opportunity to pick up four points this weekend with back-to-back games against the Seattle Kraken.
If the Oilers are as serious as they've made themselves out to be, they should be winning both of these games.
Edmonton hasn't won since beating the Florida Panthers on Nov. 17, having subsequently lost to Tampa Bay, Carolina, St. Louis and Vegas, allowing 20 goals in the process.
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There was some discussion about fatigue following Tuesday's loss to the Golden Knights, which was understandable considering the Oilers had just spent 11 days on the road and played two sets of back-to-backs.
The Oilers practised Wednesday, had Thursday off, and will have spent three days at home before playing Seattle on tonight.
So, can we get back to winning hockey games now?
The Kraken are 11-10-1, have lost five consecutive road games, and are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. Edmonton has already beaten Seattle once this season.
There isn't a whole lot about this weekend's schedule that should be too concerning for the Oilers.
Mathieu Joseph estimated following Tuesday's loss that Edmonton played the way it needed to for 40 per cent of the game against Vegas.
“It's a hard league. You got to do it every day and every night,” Joseph said. “There's some good players out there. They're gonna cost you if you're not sharp mentally.”
It's a reasonable assessment of what's been happening with the Oilers lately, although I don't think anybody expected to be having this conversation after the start Edmonton had to its season.
The Oilers were 17-3-3 just over a week ago, sitting first in the NHL and playing some impressive defensive hockey. They had gone seven consecutive games without allowing a first-period goal and were getting contributions from throughout their lineup.
We know they're capable of doing it. We watched them do it for six weeks.
Edmonton has three of the four leading scorers in the NHL with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard, and has managed to pick up one point in its last four games.
There's something wrong with that.
The Oilers hired Mike Babcock to hold their players accountable, and you've got to imagine he expects a pretty competitive effort from his team tonight.
Edmonton's lead over Vegas in the Pacific Division is down to three points, having been seven points when the two teams met on Tuesday night. The Oilers had given themselves a comfortable position in the standings, and it took them a week to make things unsettling.
Nobody expects Edmonton to go through an 84-game season without losing a few consecutive games. This was always expected of them at some point.
But if the Oilers can't get themselves motivated to beat the Seattle Kraken after losing four consecutive games, having had a couple of days to recover, there should be some internal reflection about how serious they are about winning this year.
It's November, the Oilers are healthy enough to win hockey games, and they've got two of them against Seattle this weekend. They are primed for four points if the lock-in starts now.
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