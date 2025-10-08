Latest Update On Brett Kulak Extension Talks With Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have gone on a run of extending several of their key pieces this week. First, they inked Connor McDavid to a surprising two-year, $12.5 million per season extension. On the same day, they got a seven-year deal done with Jake Walman. A Mattias Ekholm three-year deal was announced on Wednesday morning, and now there might be news on defenseman Brett Kulak.

As per TSN's Ryan Rishaug:

"Sounds like there have been some extension discussions with Kulak camp but nothing imminent. Will be interesting to see which way he goes with it. Free agent D market might be something enticing to explore for him, but his role with Edmonton is important and he has a chance to win. Excellent playoff performer and great skater."

Kulak is on a bargain deal with the Oilers at $2.75 million per season. While he plays a 5/6 role on the team, he'd arguably be a top-four defenseman on most other rosters. The question for him, as the salary purse strings tighten a bit in Edmonton (despite the savings McDavid is offering) is that he could get more on the open market and more responsibility on another team.

Oilers Officially Re-Sign Mattias Ekholm to Three-Year Extension

All that said, he's an Alberta-born player, enjoying his time in Edmonton and the Oilers are a contender. He would be giving up a great deal of comfort for a bit more money. Whether he's keen to do that remains to be seen.

What the Oilers are willing to offer is also unclear. It would be an obvious raise over what he's making now. How much of a raise could be the discussion sticking point.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.