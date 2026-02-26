Maple Leafs Forward Named 'Perfect Fit' For Oilers

With the Oilers in need of more scoring, it would make a lot of sense for them to make a major push for McMann. The 29-year-old forward is currently having an excellent season with the Maple Leafs, as he has recorded 19 goals, 13 assists, 32 points, and 129 hits in 57 games. With numbers like these, he would have the potential to be a strong pickup for the Oilers if acquired.