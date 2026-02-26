Maple Leafs Forward Named 'Perfect Fit' For Oilers

Should the Oilers look to bring in this Maple Leafs forward?
One of the Edmonton Oilers' top goals ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline should be to add another skilled forward. There is no question that they need more secondary scoring, and they are being viewed as a prime landing spot for one of the NHL's most interesting trade candidates.
"Edmonton can’t go far in the postseason without an improvement up front. The tricky part, though, is that the Oilers are also pressed up against the salary cap ceiling, limiting who they can target. This is where McMann, who only costs $1.35 million, could check a lot of boxes," Bultman and Dayal wrote.
With the Oilers in need of more scoring, it would make a lot of sense for them to make a major push for McMann. The 29-year-old forward is currently having an excellent season with the Maple Leafs, as he has recorded 19 goals, 13 assists, 32 points, and 129 hits in 57 games. With numbers like these, he would have the potential to be a strong pickup for the Oilers if acquired.
The Oilers would benefit by adding a player like McMann, as he not only can put the puck in the net but also plays a heavy game. This could make him a very good player for the Oilers to have around, but especially during the playoffs.
Ultimately, with the Oilers needing another impactful forward, a player like McMann undoubtedly stands out as a solid option. However, with McMann having a strong year and being able to make an impact both offensively and physically, he should generate interest from several clubs leading up to the deadline. Thus, Edmonton should have competition for his services if they pursue him.