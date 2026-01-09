McDavid Streak Hits 17 as Oilers Storm Back to Beat Jets

The Edmonton Oilers delivered one of their most impressive wins of the season on Thursday night, storming back from a 3–1 deficit to defeat the Winnipeg Jets 4–3 and sweep the season series.

After a sluggish start, Edmonton completely flipped the script, limiting Winnipeg to just five shots on goal over the final 40 minutes. The Oilers were relentless late, outshooting the Jets 19–2 over the final 26 minutes of regulation and dominating the third period from start to finish.

The Jets -- who can't buy a win -- appeared to sit back protecting their lead, and Edmonton took full advantage. The Oilers’ aggressive forecheck, skating pace, and sustained pressure proved too much, sealing a critical comeback victory and two massive points in the standings.

It was a tale of two teams feeling very differently about their respective games.

How The Comeback Started

The snowball got rolling for the Oilers when Trent Frederic got involved in a fight with Logan Stanley. Frederic didn't exactly win the fight, but his dust-up led to a quick goal by Connor McDavid. That was big because, as the second period ended, only needing one goal instead of two, the Oilers jumped on a fragile Jets team in the third and finished the comeback.

Credit goes to Frederic for stepping up and defending his captain at the right moment. It wasn’t staged or reckless — it felt organic and matched the flow of the game. He did a good job getting involved, and Zach Hyman talked after the game about how those moments can spark a team. Hyman said it can help turn the team game around, and while people might say it was a coincidence that the team scored a couple of shifts later, the locker room doesn't see it that way. "Big fight for Freddy to get us going, that really rallied us together," said Bouchard.

McDavid Extends Point Streak to 17 Games

Overall, McDavid led the charge again, scoring a goal and an assist, and extending his point streak to 17 games. His second-period goal was another beauty and was massive for the Oilers, cutting the deficit and changing the entire feel of the game.

After that point, the Jets completely lost momentum, going long stretches without shots. Edmonton capitalized, highlighted by a beautiful, elite finish on a Zach Hyman goal that beat Connor Hellebuyck up high.

Bouchard was, once again, a high-event player (both offensively and defensively), but was outstanding when it mattered. He finished with a goal and an assist, including the power-play game-winner.

Vasily Podkolzin also found the back of the net, finishing off a beautiful pass from Kasperi Kapanen.

Assists were spread throughout the lineup, including from Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Darnell Nurse. Speaking of Nurse, he showed his toughness with a big blocked shot that clearly stung. He shook it off and returned to the game.

Calvin Pickard earned his fifth win of the season, stopping 13 of 16 shots. While not perfect, he made key saves when Edmonton needed stability early.

What Is Going On With the Winnipeg Jets?

The next 24 hours in Winnipeg will be interesting. The Jets looked rattled, stopped pushing back, and completely ran out of answers. This is a team that looks like they've lost all confidence, and analysts are under the impression that something has to change there.

