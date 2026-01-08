Oilers Winger Lands High Spot On New Trade Board

Edmonton Oilers forward Andrew Mangiapane has been a popular name in the rumor mill as of late. It is understandable, as he has struggled with the Oilers and has also been healthy-scratched multiple times.

With questions about Mangiapane's future in Edmonton continuing to come up, he has been given the No. 2 spot on NHL insider Chris Johnston's latest trade board for The Athletic'.

"Mangiapane holds a full no-movement clause, but will be open-minded about helping the Oilers find him a new opportunity," Johnston wrote.

If the Oilers do trade Mangiapane, they would be selling low on him. This is because the 29-year-old forward is in the middle of a tough season, as he has recorded five goals, six assists, 11 points, and a minus-17 rating in 40 games.

Yet, while Mangiapane is having a down year with the Oilers, he still has the potential to generate a decent amount of interest as we continue to get closer to the deadline. The 2015 sixth-round pick recorded at least 40 points from 2021-22 to 2023-24 with the Calgary Flames, so he has had some past success.

The Fourth Period recently reported that the Anaheim Ducks, Detroit Red Wings, and Winnipeg Jets have been connected to Mangiapane this season.

Nevertheless, it is going to be very interesting to see what happens between the Oilers and Mangiapane from here.