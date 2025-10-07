McDavid Welcomes Urgency That Comes With His Fresh Extension

Why did Connor McDavid sign the deal he did, when he did? There are many ways to answer that question. The Oilers' captain dug into it a bit on Tuesday.

"I think obviously, not wanting to be a distraction plays a factor," said Connor McDavid when asked about the timing of his two-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers. Following practice on Tuesday, McDavid talked to reporters in the Oilers locker room -- reportedly not keen on using the media room to make a bigger spectacle of things than they already are -- and noted that it's a lot to ask of his teammates to answer questions for other people.

"Nice to get it out of the way so we don't have to talk about it anymore." He also said it was partly about him not wanting to keep being asked and having to answer the question. "It's nice giving the Oilers clarity on what was going to go down."

Stan Bowman Details Behind The Scenes Of McDavid Extension: "That's What Connor Wanted"

When asked why $12.5 over two years, McDavid said "We weren't going to sign a long-term deal, so this makes a lot of sense." He noted that two years gives the Oilers a window to win, leaves some money on the table to get things done, and specifically, with the core that's here.

"Gives us a chance to extend our window here in Edmonton. Lenny's [his dog] not going to go hungry, we'll be fine." He added it was about winning, and that was always what he preached. "This gives both sides what they were looking for."

"It's something that I took seriously and wanted to give a lot of thought over," he said. He said he talked it over and over again with his agent and this was a move he felt comfortable making.

When asked if he ever considered playing out this season and exploring free agency, McDavid responded, "I said everything was on the table and I meant it then too. That's the point of being in that situation. You have your options, but ultimately, our heart's here in Edmonton. Our heart's here with the core guys, the guys in this room." He added, "Obviously the city and the fans are important to us and we want to win here."

Not part of the original core, but now extremely important to the group, defenseman Jake Walman also spoke highly of what the McDavid deal means. “When I found out the number and the situation, all I could say is, ‘What a captain that we have here.’”

"Mostly for the guys in this room, we've been through a lot together. To see it through together is important."

"If it lends urgency, that's a good byproduct," said the Oilers' captain. He clearly wants to win and do it now, but he also wants to win his guys a Stanley Cup.

He stressed how important it was that he and his teammates, who he's gone to battle with, have the chance to see this out together. Beyond that, anything is possible.

