NHL Rumors: 2 Trade Fits For Oilers' Andrew Mangiapane

During a recent episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Edmonton Oilers forward Andrew Mangiapane would be open to waiving his no-movement clause if the Oilers could find an interested team that would give him the chance to have a more prominent role.

Mangiapane has had trouble finding his fit with the Oilers, so a change of scenery certainly could help the 29-year-old forward. In 39 games so far this season with Edmonton, Mangiapane has posted five goals, six assists, and a minus-16 rating.

While Mangiapane's offensive totals are low this season, his past success could make some clubs be interested in him if he becomes available. Due to this, let's look at two potential trade fits for the former 35-goal scorer.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins have been struggling big time lately, as they have lost each of their last five games. They have also fallen to seventh in the Atlantic Division, so that could spark them to pursue a trade. There is no question that they could use another skilled winger in their middle six, and a player like Mangiapane could grab their attention because of it.

The Bruins were also rumored to be interested in Mangiapane this off-season before he signed with Edmonton.

Buffalo Sabres

The vibes are high with the Sabres right now, as they have won each of their last eight games and have climbed up the standings because of it. With the Sabres being red-hot, perhaps it could spark them to try to make a move to improve their roster further. They could use another forward in their top nine, and Mangiapane could be a nice pickup for their group because of it.