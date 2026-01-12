NHL Rumors: 3 Oilers Who Could Sign Extensions Next

The Oilers signed Quinn Hutson to a contract extension. Who could they extend next?
The Edmonton Oilers signed prospect Quinn Hutson to a two-year contract extension on Jan. 12. It is easy to understand why they did, as Hutson has been showing a lot of promise in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors.
Now, with the Oilers signing Hutson to his new deal, let's take a look at three Oilers who could land contract extensions next.
Jack Roslovic
Roslovic is certainly a contract extension candidate to watch from the Oilers. The 28-year-old forward has been a strong addition to their roster, as he has recorded 12 goals and 20 points in 32 games this season. With numbers like these, he has given the Oilers solid secondary scoring, and it would be understandable if they looked to keep him in Edmonton beyond this season because of it.
Kasperi Kapanen
Kapanen missed a good portion of the season due to injury, but he has been making an impact since. The 29-year-old forward has recorded one goal and four points in three games since returning for the Oilers and has six points in nine games on the year. If he keeps this up, perhaps the Oilers could look to keep him around.
Adam Henrique
Henrique is currently sidelined due to injury, but it is fair to wonder if the Oilers could look to keep him around beyond this season. He is having a down year offensively, posting two goals and 10 points in 43 games. However, he has still been useful in a bottom-six role for Edmonton, as he has a 54.8 faceoff winning percentage, 10 takeaways, and 57 blocks. With this, he could be good for the Oilers to extend on a short-term and affordable deal.