NHL Rumors: Oilers' Andrew Mangiapane Linked To Rival

Edmonton Oilers forward Andrew Mangiapane has become a popular name in the rumor mill as of late. It is understandable, as he has had trouble finding his fit with the Oilers and has also been the subject of multiple healthy scratches.

Now, Mangiapane has been connected to one of the Oilers' division rivals.

During the latest edition of Saturday Headlines, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Anaheim Ducks are among the teams interested in Mangiapane.

"I do think there's interest in the player," Friedman said about Mangiapane. "I heard Anaheim was one of the teams kind of poking around."

Hearing that the Ducks have interest in Mangiapane is understandable, as they could use another forward in their top nine. Furthermore, while the Ducks still hold a playoff spot, they have also been struggling lately. At the time of this writing, the Ducks have lost each of their last five games and eight out of their last 10 games. Thus, they could use a boost right now.

Yet, while Mangiapane has struggled with the Oilers, there could be some risk in trading him to a division rival like the Ducks. This is especially so when noting that the Ducks are just one point behind the Oilers right now.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what happens between the Oilers and Mangiapane from here. In 40 games so far this season with Edmonton, he has posted five goals, 11 points, and a minus-17 rating.