NHL Rumors: Oilers Urged To Address This Trade Need

The Edmonton Oilers made a big move last week, as they acquired goaltender Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Oilers' biggest trade objective this off-season was to find an upgrade between the pipes, and they are expecting Jarry to be just that for them. Yet, with the Oilers having Stanley Cup aspirations, they should not be done adding to their roster just yet.

Because of this, in a recent article for Bleacher Report, Lyle Richardson argued that the Oilers should look to improve their blueline by the 2026 NHL trade deadline.

"Skinner wasn't solely to blame for Edmonton's difficulties this season. He didn't get much help from the Oilers' defense, which has noticeably declined this season. As they did in acquiring Jarry, they'll have to get creative to overcome their salary-cap limitations to bolster their blue line," Richardson wrote.

When looking at the Oilers' blueline, it is fair to argue that they could use another impactful defenseman. While they recently added Spencer Stastney from the Nashville Predators, it would be big for them if they brought in another solid right-shot defenseman to their roster.

Yet, at the same time, it would not necessarily be surprising if the Oilers looked to add another forward as well. Ultimately, the Oilers could use more depth, and it will be fascinating to see what their next moves will be from here.