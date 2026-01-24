NHL Trade Rumors: Oilers & Blue Jackets' Jenner Could Be Great Fit

The Oilers could use another impactful forward and have a good potential option in Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner.
The Edmonton Oilers are currently second in the Pacific Division standings with a 25-19-8 record and 58 points. With this, there is a clear expectation that they will be buyers at the 2026 NHL trade deadline.
One of the Oilers' top objectives should be to add another impactful forward. Due to this, one notable trade candidate who the Oilers should seriously consider pursuing is Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner.
Jenner has been creating chatter as a trade candidate due to his pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) status and the Blue Jackets not holding a playoff spot. If this remains the case closer to the deadline, Jenner could be made available, and the Oilers would be very wise to target him.
If the Oilers landed Jenner, he could slot perfectly as their new third-line center. However, he is also capable of playing on the wing, so he could fit in multiple different spots in the Oilers' top nine if acquired. He would also give the Oilers another forward who can work on the power play and penalty kill, which adds to his appeal.
With Jenner being a skilled two-way forward who contributes offensively, plays a heavy game, and is known for his leadership, the Blue Jackets would naturally expect a good return for him in any potential deal. Yet, with the Oilers having the goal of winning the Stanley Cup, bringing in Jenner could be worth the price.
In 36 games this season with Columbus, Jenner has posted eight goals, 17 assists, 25 points, 36 blocks, and 82 hits. With numbers like these, he would be a strong addition for the Oilers if successfully acquired.