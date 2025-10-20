Oilers Activate Jake Walman From Injured Reserve

The Edmonton Oilers shared good news on Monday as the team announced they have activated Jake Walman off of injured reserve.

This will potentially mean a few roster changes, specifically one of Troy Stecher or Ty Emberson coming out of the lineup as Walman is inserted back in and is set to play alongside Darnell Nurse.

The Oilers have missed Walman, who was dealing with something during preseason and his timeline for a return kept being pushed back. Head coach Kris Knoblauch originally expected a debut for the opening game of the season, but now six games in, Walman is still not back with the team.

The Oilers are set to take on the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. It will be their final game of this first road trip before heading back home to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

This road trip has not gone well for the Oilers, who are now 2-3-1 on the season. They've not played in sync at all and Walman coming back should help their transition game in a significant way.

The Oilers recently extended Walman for seven years at a price of $7 million per season. This is a player the Oilers need to remain healthy if he's going to provide a solid return on that investment.

