Oilers Send Skilled Prospect Back To AHL

The Edmonton Oilers have made a roster move, as they have announced that forward Quinn Hutson has been assigned to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

Hutson was just called up to the Oilers' roster on Jan. 2. Now, with today's roster move, he is heading right back to the Condors' roster and will be looking to continue to make an impact with the AHL club.

Hutson played in one game during his latest call-up to the Oilers' roster, which was Edmonton's Jan. 3 contest against the Philadelphia Flyers. During it, the 24-year-old winger had 9:17 of ice time in 12 shifts.

In four games so far this season with the Oilers, Hutson has posted one goal and a minus-1 rating. Down in the AHL with the Condors this campaign, he has recorded 19 goals, 13 assists, and 32 points in 26 games. He has also posted 11 goals and 16 points over his last nine AHL games alone.

It will now be interesting to see how Hutson responds after being sent back down to the Condors. If he continues to shine with the AHL squad, it would not be surprising if he got another chance on the Oilers' roster in the near future.