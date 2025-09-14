Oilers Begin Contract Talks With Key D-Man, But Extension Not Imminent

The Edmonton Oilers have opened discussions with defenceman Jake Walman on a potential contract extension, though sources suggest a deal is not expected in the immediate future.

According to Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, Walman’s agent, Wade Arnott, was in Edmonton on Friday to meet with the team regarding a new contract.

Walman, 29, is in the final year of a three-year, $10.2 million deal he signed with the Detroit Red Wings in February 2023 and will be eligible for unrestricted free agency on July 1, 2026.

While the Oilers have initiated talks, insiders note that no extension is likely to be finalized before captain Connor McDavid’s deal is done and his extension is made public.

“We suspect that no contract gets done before the McDavid extension is announced. But things can change,” Spector reported.

The Fourth Period is also reporting that talks are under way.

Oilers' Friday Faceoff: More McDavid News, Goalie Talk, Perry Injured, and More

This week's Edmonton Oilers Friday Faceoff is loaded with news as rookie camp and games begin, Hockey Canada players are reinstated, and big-name free agents make big-time decisions.

Walman, who was acquired from the San Jose Sharks in a March 6 trade, was an immediate fit on Edmonton’s blue line. He skates well, has a booming shot, seems responsible in his own end, and isn't afraid to mix it up, bringing some grit to the lineup.

Prime Minister Weighs In On McDavid Contract Drama in Edmonton

It was fairly clear early that a longer-term deal between six and eight years was viable, provided it keeps his cap hit manageable. The Oilers are striving to remain competitive during their Stanley Cup window and lock in pieces that make McDavid feel comfortable the team is a contender moving forward.

There will be some element of risk on a long-term deal as he ages, but at the right cap hit, a rising salary cap could make that concern marginal.

Ekholm Also Wants to Stay with the Oilers

Earlier this month, Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm acknowledged his own desire to stay in Edmonton, noting the team must prioritize securing its top stars—an implicit nod to McDavid—before addressing other contracts.

His deal would be more a short-term extension.

If the Oilers can lock in both Walman and Ekholm, it keeps key pieces of a highly-ranked defensive corps together.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.