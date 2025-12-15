Oilers Call Up Quinn Hutson: Giving Red-Hot Prospect A Look

The Edmonton Oilers have recalled forward Quinn Hutson from the Bakersfield Condors. The team announced the move on Monday as the rest of the roster travels to Pittsburgh for a match against the Penguins on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old leads all AHL rookies in goals with 16 and points with 28. To say he's red hot would be an understatement.

Trending Stories:

Why Oilers Fans Can Appreciate Tristan Jarry

Power Play The Difference In Oilers Loss To Canadiens

For the Oilers, who have, sans Sunday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, exploded for offense, will be adding another offensive player to the mix. Edmonton had recalled Max Jones earlier this weekend and Jones played on Sunday. However, the Oilers might be looking to add some scoring punch, which Hutson provides.

Some are calling this a no-brainer move, even though it's not known where he'll slot into the lineup and how effective he'll be offensively if not put into a top-six role.

The most likely option is Hutson being added to Edmonton's third line, which over the last few games has delivered absolutely nothing offensively. Perhaps adding him to the mix there and shuffling some of the forwards around might be a recipe for success.

How long a look Hutson gets will be fascinating to see. If he produces, does he stay? Or, is this just a temporary recall, giving him a cup of coffee while the Oilers try to manage some of their injury concerns?

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.