Edmonton Oilers
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Oilers Drop Fourth Straight as Turnovers and Tired Legs Sink Them Against Vegas
Credit Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Credit Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 4:50 AMPublished Nov 25, 2026 4:50 AM
Fatigue and defensive lapses haunted the slumping Oilers as a grueling road trip seemed to have caught up with them, leaving stars and coaches searching for answers following an ugly homecoming defeat.
The Edmonton Oilers have hit their first real rough patch of the season. A 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night was their fourth straight defeat, the first time they've dropped four in a row this year, and the question now is whether it's a bad night, a tired team, or both.
Everyone in the dressing room talked about being tired, but no one wanted to call it an excuse. "I don't think we take any excuses," said Mathieu Joseph. "You want to win for your fans, for your team. We'll regroup and go back at it on Friday."
But the schedule was impossible to ignore.
The Oilers had just returned from 11 days on the road, including a pair of back-to-backs against quality opponents, and it showed.
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The defence took the brunt of the blame. Evan Bouchard, who has been outstanding for most of the season, made several glaring mistakes. Mattias Ekholm took a rough double minor to give Vegas the early lead. Shakir Mukhamadullin gave the puck away, which led to a goal against. The blue line was soft on the puck and prone to costly turnovers, and the group of six struggled from top to bottom.
Bouchard acknowledged as much. "When we play the right way, we're a hard team to beat," he said. "We shot ourselves in the foot turning the puck over. A good team like Vegas, they're going to capitalize."
They weren't alone. Leon Draisaitl gave the puck away at the blue line. Vasily Podkolzin scored a goal, but had at least five missed shots.
Even Devon Levi looked a bit sluggish. He made some nice saves, but he also didn't seem to have the same jump and energy as he had in the past couple of weeks.
The goaltending in general over the past few games has taken a step back. Saving the Oilers in previous games, Levi didn't save the Oilers on Tuesday. Tristan Jarry didn't get the job done against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.
The Golden Knights Pounced on Mistakes
Head coach Mike Babcock said the Golden Knights were the better team early. "They were way more competitive than us in the first period," he said. "I knew this was going to be a tough night, but I didn't expect us to play like that." He thought the Oilers battled back in the second period, but the damage was done.
Babcock said he figured the schedule might take its toll, and now the team has to work out why things went so sideways.
Joseph said the Oilers paid for taking penalties in the first period, which set the tone for the game, and he credited Vegas for having four lines that can hurt you. "For maybe 40 percent of that game we played the right way, and the other time we got bit," he said. "You've got to do it every day and every night."
Connor McDavid pointed to a lack of consistency. "We've played a lot of hockey, we've traveled a lot," he said. "Again, there's no excuse, but we've got to find a way to be more consistent throughout periods, shifts and stretches of the game." He called the two days off a good chance to rest and find their game again.
The Oilers will look to stop the slide Friday against the Seattle Kraken. They'll need a better effort because, while tired legs hurt on Tuesday, there have been signs this losing streak might have been coming.
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