Oilers Friday Faceoff: McDavid Talks Contract Timeline, Plus Skinner and Ekholm Buzz

This week's Edmonton Oilers Friday Faceoff is loaded with reaction to the Oilers being back on the ice at Captain's skates. Players have returned and each spoke with the media about their health, time away, and goals for the 2025-26 campaign.

Of course, the remarks everyone is tuning in for are those from Connor McDavid. He spoke with the media again, reiterating that he's taking his time to make a decision on his extension, but offering some updates as to where his head is at and what he's thinking about as he goes through the process of coming to a decision he's comfortable with.

Let's get to it...

McDavid Maintains He's Taking His Time to Make Contract Decision

Connor McDavid’s contract future remains the NHL’s biggest story, with Elliotte Friedman suggesting on the 32 Thoughts podcast that McDavid's obsession with winning is a significant factor in what's causing the superstar to hold back on jumping into a new deal.

While McDavid insists his belief in the Oilers “has never been higher,” and he's not worried about management or their ability to ice a contender, his use of the phrase “this year” has sparked speculation around the league.

Friedman hinted that rival executives are already considering clearing cap space in case he hits free agency next July. Still, we're a long way from that being a concern.

Friedman emphasized McDavid wants to stay in Edmonton, and McDavid said, "I've put everything I have into my career. You only get one chance to do it and to do it right. And that leads to taking your time with it."

'Absolutely I Want To Stay In Edmonton': Veteran D-Man On Possible Extension

“Is This Real?” Insider Says McDavid’s Comments Has NHL on Alert

McDavid Is Not Taking This Decision Lightly

Some players will see what's available and jump. If there's money on the table and a long-term extension, there will be players who sign without thinking about the future and how they'll feel if things change with the team.

McDavid is not one of those players.

“When you’re trying to plan the next three, four, seven, nine years of your life, you don’t just dream it up in one day, you take your time, talk it over, think about it some more, talk it over again,” McDavid said. “It’s not something that I take lightly, it’s not something that my family takes lightly."

Two straight Stanley Cup Final losses have given him reason to pause. It's not necessarily because he doubts the team, but because he's likely wondering how best to structure a deal where everyone wins.

Andy Strickland was more positive in his reaction to McDavid's comments this week: "Just feels like McDavid is sizing things up to eventually signing a deal in the 4 year, $16-$16.5 million range."

McDavid Wants to Score 50 This Season

If there's good news, it's that this season could see McDavid more motivated than ever. “I want to prove that scoring 50 or 60 is not a one-off,” he said when asked about his personal goals and plans for the campaign. He knows that his 26 goals last year was a letdown. He needs to shoot more and be looking to score.

“I’ve had 50 goals, and I’ve had 100 assists, and I like the goals a little bit more.”

McDavid Talks Contract And Oilers: 'My Belief Has Never Been Higher'

With training camp just weeks away and informal skates underway, Connor McDavid’s contract status remains a talking point in Edmonton and around the NHL. The Edmonton Oilers captain is entering the final season of his eight-year, $100 million deal, and while negotiations with management and his agents have begun, McDavid says the process is less about numbers and more about commitment.

Skinner Says He Wants to Play For Team Canada

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner isn’t shying away from big expectations entering 2025–26.

The 25-year-old is aiming to bounce back after a disappointing season and remove doubt from many who wonder if he's the best solution this year for the Oilers.

Skinner has set lofty goals, including representing Canada at the Olympics and helping Edmonton return to the Stanley Cup Final. While skeptics will argue he should play consistently before worrying about the Olympics, he feels experience has prepared him to take the next step.

Skinner focused this summer on strength and consistency, while also beginning work with new goalie coach Pete Aubry.

Mattias Ekholm Staying Patient, Wants to Re-Sign with Oilers

Mattias Ekholm says he wants to remain with the Edmonton Oilers but knows Connor McDavid’s contract must come first. The 35-year-old defenseman, entering the final year of his deal, acknowledged the challenges that will go into his deal. Seeing as he's older, any long-term commitments carry risk for the team.

“I’m getting older, but I know what I bring,” he said. “This season will be an important one for me and for the team.”

Ekholm admitted he played through a torn adductor in last season’s playoffs but feels fully healthy now. He believes a strong year could earn him an extension, while a dip in play or injuries may complicate talks. For now, Ekholm’s focus is on performance, with contract discussions likely delayed until McDavid’s future is resolved.

