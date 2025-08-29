This week's Edmonton Oilers Friday Faceoff is almost exclusively about the fallout from the Connor McDavid comments at the Team Canada Olympic orientation media availability. Saying he has "every intention to win in Edmonton," fans and analysts are trying to decipher what he meant, plus read into what wasn't said.

McDavid noted "I have every intention to win in Edmonton. It’s my only focus." This comes days after Oilers' CEO Jeff Jackson said he didn't see it being an issue getting a contract done. "He has been in Edmonton for 10 years. He's been very vocal about how much he loves the city. He loves playing for this team. The team is good, which is paramount to Connor having an opportunity to win [the Stanley Cup]."

What Would It Take for McDavid to Stay?

Most observers expect McDavid to eventually sign a 3–4 year deal with Edmonton, possibly before the regular season starts. However, after his comments, it's clear that nothing is a given.

McDavid noted, “I’d say all options are on the table. I don’t have a preference either way." He is taking his time, talking to the people in his life that matter, and evaluating the team’s roster, coaching, and, probably, the goaltending situation. With the Oilers’ core largely unchanged since last season, Elliotte Friedman notes that he sees something "imperfect" in the way the team is put together.

Salary isn’t the only consideration. While McDavid could theoretically command a huge share of the cap, he may prioritize a “reasonable” contract that lets Edmonton maintain depth and acquire complementary pieces. The goaltending situation—Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard—remains a critical question mark and could influence his decision.

The Market and What Could Lure McDavid

The market for McDavid would be unprecedented if it turns out he doesn't find what he's looking for with the Oilers. That said, which teams realistically can give him what the Oilers can't?

If Friedman is correct and McDavid is looking for near perfection, what team can offer that without making serious changes to the roster and hurting the appeal of going there? The current Cup favorites would have to make serious changes to accommodate McDavid. Vegas can't afford him without dumping someone like Jack Eichel. Colorado would have to potential pivot off Cale Makar. If Florida wanted to add McDavid, someone important has to go and the Panthers would be digging into their team-friendly contracts to make it work.

McDavid’s priority appears clear: winning. Edmonton still gives him one of the better chances to do so without gutting the roster.

How Much Is Connor McDavid Worth?

Goaltending and Possible Upgrades

Carter Hart has become a hot topic in Edmonton. The 2 Mutts Podcast reported that Hart, training in Edmonton this summer, remains focused and ready to contribute once cleared by the NHL following his legal issues.

They noted:

"Speaking to a few NHL players over the last few days who have been on the ice with Carter Hart here in Edmonton this summer do say he looks great & he’s very focused on returning to the NHL & Hart believes he is able to help a team out.”

Other potential netminders include Michael DiPietro, Nico Daws, Sebastian Cossa, Connor Ingram, Vitek Vanecek, and pipe dream options Jeremy Swayman and Ilya Sorokin.

Trade Deadline Considerations

Caleb Kerney suggested a few too-early trade options for the Oilers this season. The three names he mentioned that could be on the move if Edmonton needs a change, to clear cap space, or upgrade are Mattias Janmark, Adam Henrique, or Matt Savoie.

Janmark is a depth winger who was traditionally a good penalty killer, but his role has diminished over the past two seasons. He could be moved to free up cap space.

Henrique reportedly already declined waiving his no-trade clause this summer and the hope is he can up his production in a more elevated role. He's a versatile forward who was arguably being underutilized.

Savoie is one of the team's better prospects and it would be a real pivot by the team if they traded him. That said, his name has come up a couple of times this summer if Edmonton starts to worry that they need more experience in the lineup or he doesn't transition to a full-time role as well as the team hopes. He is a young, speedy forward who could be leveraged for an upgrade.

