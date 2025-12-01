Oilers Get Important Defenseman Back At Practice

As per Oilers Now host and color analyst Bob Stauffer, Jake Walman was back on the ice with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. That could be a positive sign as the hopes he's ready to return when Edmonton takes on the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Stauffer wrote, "Jake Walman is on the ice with the main group at practice today. He missed the last 3 games after blocking a shot against Tampa Bay."

Trending Stories:

Another What If This, What If That From The Oilers

Ex-Oilers Forward Heating Up With New Team

Walman has dealt with injury issues this season, which is concerning given that the Oilers signed him to a new seven-year contract extension this summer. He's a big part of their plans in the top four, and the Oilers defensive issues this season have been well documented. The team needs a healthy Walman, someone who can contribute offensively and help transition to the puck, keeping the play out of the team's own zone.

Walman skated as the extra, so it is expected there will be more clarification after practice, when head coach Kris Knoblauch speaks to the media.

As for other injuries, Kasperi Kapanen remains out after hurting himself in practice last week. Knoblauch did not have a definitive update on a timeline for his return, but assumed it would be about a week.

Jack Roslovic also remains out, likely gone for two weeks after blocking a shot. He returned to the game versus the Dallas Stars, but has not skated since. It is not said that he suffered a broken bone of any kind.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.