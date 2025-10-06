Oilers' GM Talks 7-Year Extension For Defenseman Jake Walman

The Edmonton Oilers signed Connor McDavid to a two-year extension on Monday. That wasn't the only big news of the day. The team also confirmed a seven-year deal is done with defenseman Jake Walman.

Bowman spoke with the media in a conference call on Monday and was asked about how excited he was to have Walman in the fold for so long. He responded, “This process has gone on for a while,” Bowman said.

He added:

It was a situation of trying to, you know, work in with our structure but also reward Jake, not just for his current play but his position in the landscape..." I mean you have a year left and your deal your you're probably trying to navigate what's my value going to be if I sign, if I don't sign. What's the market going to look like..."

He said there was a lot of guesswork in that but in Bowman's conversations with Walman about coming to Edmonton, he noted, "...we really believe in him as a player, and we think this is going to be a great opportunity."

Bowman praised Walman’s impact on the roster, saying he “changed the complexion of our D” and fits perfectly with the team’s style. He highlighted Walman’s combination of competitiveness, physicality, mobility, and offensive skill, noting his comfort on the right side complements the Oilers’ existing defensive corps.

“Having a strong defense is very important to long-term success, especially when supporting highly talented forwards,” Bowman said. He emphasized that Walman’s all-around game makes him a critical piece for both the present and future of the Oilers.

