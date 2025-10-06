Hockey World Reacts To McDavid's Shockingly Inexpensive Extension With Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers announced that Connor McDavid signed a contract extension with the team on Monday. Reports were that McDavid hadn't totally made up his mind as of Monday morning, but suddenly woke up with a decision. Once made, the deal got done within hours.

The end result? A two-year extension worth $12.5 million per season -- a shockingly low number that leaves millions on the table and a better chance for the Oilers to win a Stanley Cup.

The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed superstar forward and team captain Connor McDavid. Details of the deal have yet to be announced, but McDavid did take to social media on Monday to write, "Our journey here continues."

Oilers GM Stan Bowman commented on the extension. He noted: “Connor’s commitment to our team and our city is surpassed only by his singular focus on bringing a Stanley Cup back to fans of the Edmonton Oilers.”

Chris Johnston of TSN and The Athletic writes, " If there's one thing we learned about Connor McDavid with this #oilers extension: He really wants to win, and he really wants to win in Edmonton. Just as he said along."

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN notes, "The two years is where this thing was trending." He adds, "I'm actually astonished by the AAV of $12.5 million for McDavid. There's team friendly and then there's maintaining the same cap hit he has now for two UFA seasons. Downright Crosbian." He added, "McDavid is essentially an Oilers AGM for that contract. Edmonton will be spending his money."

Mark Spector of Sportsnet writes, "Forget the entire NHL, McDavid won't even by the highest paid player on his team. Draisaitl makes $14 M."

Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 writes, " McDavid keeping his same $12.5m AAV on his two-year extension illustrates his desire to win. Puts the focus on the organization to fill out the rest of the roster. They've been very close the past two seasons, but now they have to finish job in the next three seasons. #Oilers."

Former NHL'er Scottie Upshall tweeted: "McDavid could’ve named his price. Instead, he chose legacy over anything. Taking less to keep this Oilers core intact tells you all you need to know — he wants a Stanley Cup in Edmonton more than any personal award. Only the greats would do this, and thats why he is 1 of them."

Popular social media Oilers' fan, Paul Almeida writes, " Heads are exploding all over the #NHL after McDavid signs for 2 years at $12.5M with the #Oilers. Connor deserves the biggest standing ovation on Wednesday in @RogersPlace history."

Former Oilers' radio host Dan Tencer added -- while using the current labour dispute in Alberta between the province and public school teachers --, "To use a sports analogy… Teachers are kind of like Connor McDavid. Pay them what they ask for and be super glad they’re on your team. You think they’re overpaid or going to be? So what? You gonna do that job? Me either. Bless them. They’re stars. Pay ‘em."

Author's (My) Take:

For fans in other markets who swore that McDavid was gearing up to leave the Oilers, this deal proves he wasn't offering lip service when he said his priority was to win in Edmonton. A $12.5 million extension for two seasons puts the onus on the Oilers to build a winning team, but it keeps him with the team for three more seasons.

Not only is McDavid focused on winning, he took less than his best buddy to give the organization the best possible odds of building around him. This is Sidney Crosby territory we're talking here. The term might not make every fan happy, but the dollar figure can't be argued. He didn't even take a raise. That's how much McDavid wants to win in Edmonton and is loyal to the roster he's been battling with for several consecutive seasons.

McDavid removed the distraction that would have been hanging over the team this season with this deal. He's locked in for three more years and while talk will heat up again in a season or two, this year will be all about the Oilers doing their best to go all in and add pieces that show McDavid how much they appreciate him being loyal to the franchise.

