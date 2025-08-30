Oilers Goalie Revenge Tour Begins Now

EDMONTON – Stuart Skinner is used to the doubters.

The Edmonton Oilers' starting netminder has been on the receiving end of continuous trade speculation. Not to mention the death threats that his family has received in reaction to Skinner’s play on the ice.

However, Skinner is primed for his revenge era. To tour the NHL and have the best year of his career.

This past season wasn’t kind to him. In 51 games, he recorded a 2.81 goals against average (GAA), a .896 save percentage (SV%), and three shutouts. Despite achieving a career high in shutouts, his GAA and SV% were the worst of his very young career.

Skinner’s teammates and coaches have identified his ability to bounce back after bad performances as one of his biggest strengths.

With a new goalie coach in the fold, and potentially another goalie entering the picture to compete for a position, he’s ready to have the biggest bounce back of his career: the 2025-26 regular season.

Bring on the tour.

