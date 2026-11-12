Oilers Grateful For Zach Hyman, Again

Edmonton Oilers
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Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2026 7:50 PMPublished Nov 12, 2026 7:50 PM
There are few things more predictable in Edmonton than Zach Hyman finding himself in front of the opposing net, looking for a loose puck.
And thank God he's back doing it.
Zach Hyman recently returned to the Edmonton Oilers lineup scoring two, albeit imperfect goals, in last night's 3-2 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
His first came just over four minutes into the second period, when a Mattias Ekholm shot missed the net and bounced off the end boards. Hyman was already there, falling as he put the puck past Dan Vladar.
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Ten minutes later, he was back in front of the net, putting away a rebound from Connor McDavid on the power play.
Hyman now has three goals in three games since returning from injured reserve, and three straight wins for Edmonton.
Not a bad way to announce your return.
It's been two seasons since Hyman scored 54 goals, a number that still seems a little ridiculous for a player whose offensive strategy largely consists of standing in front of the net and refusing to leave.
Of course, there's a little more to it than that.
Hyman scores the tough goals for Edmonton. Evan Bouchards over time winner was a sexy goal by all accounts, perfectly drawn up and excited, but Hymans two goals is what brought them there. Someone has to get to the dirty areas on the ice, and the Oilers went far too long without him.
He's also made himself a pretty important part of Edmonton's offence, having been back for three games and giving the second three goals from one player alone.
"The key to goal-scoring the longer that I play is just don't worry about it," Hyman said after Wednesday's win. "Just stay consistent and continue to work and do the right things, and don't lose confidence because they're not predictable when you're in front of the net."
It's a fitting explanation from someone who has spent most of his career scoring goals that require an awful lot of work for very little recognition.
And on Wednesday, Edmonton needed every bit of it.
The Oilers were outshot 28-13 through two periods, needed 30 saves from Tristan Jarry, and managed to let a two-goal lead disappear until Evan Bouchard ended things 47 seconds into overtime.
"I thought Hyman was a star," Babcock said afterward.
He was, and there weren't many others who could make the same claim.
Hyman was playing alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kasperi Kapanen at even strength, giving Edmonton two goals without needing McDavid on his wing for either of them.
There's comfort in having Hyman back in the lineup. His role is established, his expectations are clear, and there isn't much mystery about what he's going to contribute.
He'll go to the net, take cross-checks, get his stick on whatever comes his way. He knows what he can do and he does it well. There are few other players, for some reason, unwilling to play the game the way Hyman does, and the Oilers should, and are, thankful to have him back.
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