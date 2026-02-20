Oilers Have 2 Blackhawks Trade Targets To Consider

The Oilers should consider targeting these two Blackhawks trade candidates.
The Edmonton Oilers are certainly buyers to watch leading up to the 2026 NHL trade deadline. It is clear that the Oilers should be looking to boost their roster.
Due to this, we here at The Hockey News Oilers are starting a series that will take a look at a few potential trade targets for Edmonton from teams that are expected to be sellers.
To kick off the series, let's look at a few Chicago Blackhawks who the Oilers should consider pursuing.
Connor Murphy
One area that the Oilers could look to improve ahead of the deadline is their defense. Adding a steady stay-at-home defenseman would be wise for the Oilers, and the Blackhawks have a solid potential option in Connor Murphy.
Murphy is currently a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), so he has been creating chatter as a trade candidate. If the Oilers acquired him, he could be a strong fit on their bottom pairing and penalty kill. However, he could also move up to Edmonton's second pairing if needed.
In 57 games this season with Chicago, the 6-foot-4 defenseman has posted four goals, 12 points, 55 hits, and 84 blocks.
Jason Dickinson
The Oilers also could use another bottom-six center, and Jason Dickinson stands out as a solid possible option from the Blackhawks. Like Murphy, Dickinson is a pending UFA, so the rebuilding Blackhawks could end up making him available closer to the deadline.
If the Oilers added Dickinson, he could work well as their fourth-line center. Furthermore, due to his solid two-way play, he would also be an obvious choice for the Oilers' penalty kill.
In 43 games this season with the Blackhawks, Dickinson has recorded six goals, 13 points, and 45 hits.