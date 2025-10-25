Oilers Have Several UFAs, But Only One Forward They Can't Afford To Lose

It's obvious the Edmonton Oilers will go as far as players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, and Darnell Nurse take them. That doesn't mean depth players don't play a key role in the team's success. In fact, one surprising forward might be among the most important members of the roster over the next couple of months.

One of the keys to this season for Edmonton is not just winning, but identifying the essential players that will be part of the roster today and in the future. That's where someone like Noah Philp comes in.

What Makes Noah Philp So Important?

To argue that someone who averages 11:56 per game is a key part of the Oilers success sounds like a stretch. That said, Philp serves multiple roles on this team and his importance is only growing. A right-shot center (hard to find), he plays in all situations and is moving up the depth chart. As a $775K cap hit, he's one one of the better team contracts and the team realizes he's got size, skill, and hockey smarts.

He's got three points in five games this season, but he could easily have more, in on several dangerous chances.

The Oilers are starting to realize what they have in the player and with some tough roster decisions looming, the one thing they seem to know is that they can't place Philp on waivers, because it's becoming clear a team will claim him.

What About a Philp Extension?

While names like Brett Kulak, Stuart Skinner, and Calvin Pickard might be the more obvious choices on a list of potential Edmonton Oilers contract extensions, it could be Philp who earns the team’s immediate attention.

The Oilers can't keep everyone. GM Stan Bowman will have to make decisions on players, including Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Troy Stecher, Jack Roslovic, Kasperi Kapanen, and David Tomasek. However, these are players the Oilers would like to keep. Philp, on the other hand, stands out as a player the Oilers can't afford to lose.

At first glance, extending Kulak seems logical. The 30-year-old defenseman has been reliable in a variety of pairings, with a manageable $2.75 million cap hit. But the next deal for Kulak is expected to cost more, and with Edmonton navigating tight cap space. Kulak might have to test free agency and the Oilers might need to let him.

Goalies Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard are also options for extension. If one emerges as a reliable starter this season and his respective numbers warrant further conversations about a new deal, the Oilers will have them. But both come with uncertainty. Skinner, while rebounding from a rough start, has yet to prove he can carry the position long-term, and the current market for starting goaltenders could make a re-signing expensive.

Henrique might not want to go anywhere, but the Oilers can only afford to spend so much to keep a player of his age and ability. He's serving a depth role on the fourth line and if he's open to a team-friendly deal, the Oilers will look. If Henrique gets a better offer elsewhere, he may follow a similar path to players like Corey Perry and Connor Brown (both who left Edmonton for better deals this past summer).

At this point, Jack Roslovic is little more than an experiment. The Oilers are evaluating his effectiveness, but him staying beyond this season seems doubtful. David Tomasek might be the same, but a good season will open up discussions on an extension.

Trending Stories:

Oilers Take Advantage Of Late Gift, Power Play And Podkolzin Beat Furious Canadiens

Oilers Lose Physical Winger For Several Weeks

Ike Howard Earns Shot on Oilers’ Top Line With McDavid — and He’s Not Changing a Thing

Rookie Ike Howard joins McDavid on the Oilers' top line. Coach Knoblauch trusts his skill and unique style, urging him to simply keep playing his game.

That’s where Philp becomes particularly appealing. Beyond his current production, this is a player the Oilers will likely gamble on. He brings versatility, defensive responsibility, improved faceoff play, and intelligent puck movement. More than that, he is only getting better, and the key to smart extensions is finding a player and signing them before they explode into their potential.

Philp’s $775,000 cap hit makes him one of Edmonton’s best value players. A long-term deal at the right price will keep that value high. This is a player the Oilers can sign and look like geniuses on in two or three seasons. If Philp continues to trend upward, the Oilers will want to time his extension just right.

As pending UFA, the Oilers only leverage is offering a good deal that offers Philp some security.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.