Oilers Have Trade Target To Consider In Jets D-Man

Should the Oilers consider bringing in this Jets defenseman?
The Edmonton Oilers will undoubtedly be a team to watch once the NHL Olympic roster freeze lifts. With the 2026 NHL trade deadline rapidly approaching, they are expected to be buyers.
One clear area that the Oilers could look to improve is their defensive group. Their right side, in particular, could use more depth. Due to this, one player who the Oilers should consider making a push for is Winnipeg Jets defenseman Luke Schenn.
With Schenn being a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and the Jets currently not holding a playoff spot, the right-shot defenseman has been creating chatter in the rumor mill as a trade candidate. If the Oilers acquired him, he would give them another veteran blueliner to work with. It also doesn't hurt that he has won the Stanley Cup twice in his career as well.
When looking at a potential fit in the Oilers' lineup for Schenn, he could work well on their bottom pairing. Furthermore, due to his shutdown ability, he would also give the Oilers another potential option for their penalty kill.
Ultimately, with the Oilers needing more depth and bite on their blueline, bringing in a solid veteran defenseman like Schenn could make sense for them. It will be interesting to see if they make a push for him from here.