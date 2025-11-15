Oilers Lose Popular Defenseman To The Maple Leafs Via Waivers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have added blue-line reinforcements, scooping up defenseman Troy Stecher after he was placed on waivers by the Edmonton Oilers. Elliotte Friedman was first to report the claim on Saturday, confirming that Toronto wasted little time bringing in the 31-year-old.

The Maple Leafs later confirmed the news, while adding, "G Anthony Stolarz has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to November 11, 2025."

Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) on X

The Maple Leafs have claimed D Troy Stecher off waivers from Edmonton. G Anthony Stolarz has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to November 11, 2025.

Edmonton placed Stecher on waivers Friday while clearing space for Zach Hyman’s long-awaited return. The Oilers had been exploring trade options for days but couldn’t find a taker, forcing them into the waiver route.

Stecher became the odd man out on a crowded Oilers defense corps, where limited minutes and a growing logjam pushed him down the depth chart. Despite that, Edmonton valued his experience, low cap hit, and ability to step into the lineup when injuries struck — one reason the team wasn’t thrilled about potentially losing him for nothing.

Related: Zach Hyman’s Return Gives Oilers Major Boost Against Hurricanes

The Oilers were hoping he would clear waivers, however, they are likely happy the popular defesnseman has landed with another NHL team.

Toronto, meanwhile, had every incentive to pounce. With their defensive play under scrutiny and consistency difficult to find, Stecher immediately becomes a steady, veteran option who can plug holes on the third pair or step into tougher minutes if required.

Oilers Lose a Depth Guy Who Did Everything The Team Asked Of Him

Before waiving Stecher, the Oilers had also looked at other potential cap-clearing moves, including shopping higher-priced depth players such as Mattias Janmark or even considering whether Ty Emberson could be moved. In the end, Stecher was the simplest, most realistic transaction, even if it meant opening the door for another team to grab him.

It's a loss for the team. Stecher was more than capable, offering solid minutes despite not playing a regular role.

Now Stecher heads to Toronto, where he’ll get the opportunity for more regular playing time and a fresh start on a team badly in need of defensive stability.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.