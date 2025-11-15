Zach Hyman’s Return Gives Oilers Major Boost Against Hurricanes

The Edmonton Oilers are finally getting one of their emotional engines back. Zach Hyman is expected to make his season debut tonight in Carolina, returning from the fractured wrist he suffered back on May 27 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final.

The injury came at the worst possible time. Potting 11 points and registering 111 hits in 16 playoff games, an innocent and unexpected bump into Mason Marchment (then of the Dallas Stars) led to a five-and-a-half-month recovery process.

Now, after missing the first 19 games of the season, all signs point to him rejoining the lineup as the Oilers continue their seven-game road swing.

Getting Hyman Back Is Huge For the Oilers

Getting Hyman back is no small add. The winger has become one of Edmonton’s most reliable weapons since arriving four years ago, piling up 144 goals and 258 points in 308 regular-season games. He’s hit at least 25 goals every year as an Oiler and has been a playoff force, recording 35 goals in 68 postseason games and helping drive back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final.

Hyman is expected to jump right back onto the top line with Connor McDavid, with Matt Savoie potentially completing the trio. It is also expected he’ll reclaim his familiar net-front spot on the top power-play unit, where Jack Roslovic has admirably filled in and fit like a glove.

The question around Hyman will be just how healthy he is. Edmonton has been taking their time with his return and he's been practicing with the team, but phsyical action, putting full weight on his shot, and keeping up with the NHL pace will be a test.

The bad news is, the Hurricanes are formidable force and the Oilers aren't playing their best hockey. The good news is that Carolina is a tired squad is coming off a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. Perhaps the best news is that Hyman is red hot against Carolina, including seven goals in his last six games against them.

Oilers Cleared Space to Activate Hyman

To make room for Hyman’s return, the Oilers made a couple of significant moves. They placed Troy Stecher on waivers and assigned winger Isaac (Ike) Howard to AHL Bakersfield, moves that will clear just over $2.4 million once Stecher is either claimed or officially demoted.

Stecher, who played only six games and sat at the bottom of the defensive depth chart, had been shopped for weeks but the Oilers were only moving him in the right deal to a team he wanted to join. Since there were no trades available, the Oilers are taking their chances he won't be claimed.

Howard was waiver-exempt and carrying a higher cap charge because of bonuses. That made him the obvious forward to be sent down. He'll hopefully earn top-line minutes in Bakersfield, much like Matt Savoie did last season, giving him a better chance to develop before being recalled.

