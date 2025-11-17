Oilers vs. Sabres: Scouting Trade Among Key Items On Bowman’s To-Do List

The Edmonton Oilers head into Buffalo on Monday night for a road matchup they really need to capitalize on. It’s not quite a must-win, but it’s absolutely a game where Edmonton wants — and frankly expects — to grab two points against a beatable opponent. “It’d be nice if we get an easy one once in a while,” head coach Kris Knoblauch joked.

This is supposed to be that game. Not because the Oilers are rolling so hard the Sabres should be a cakewalk — far from it — but because if Edmonton shows up with its A-game, this is a matchup they can control. Buffalo is 2-4-4 in its last 10 and drowning in more trade chatter than almost any team in the league. That makes this a doubly important night for GM Stan Bowman and his staff, who are evaluating both the opponent and the opportunity.

Bowman will be watching this game with inquisitive eyes. From forwards to goaltenders, he can run down the list of the Sabre roster and legitimately ask if the player he's looking at is potentially available. Scouting these players tonight will be priority one.

For example, is Tage Thompson is actually available? Despite renewed trade chatter, Elliotte Friedman reports the Sabres have zero interest in trading their franchise center unless he forces the issue. Edmonton should be monitoring how Buffalo’s situation evolves.

Also at forward and unclear about his future is Alex Tuch. Every possible scenario has been discussed regarding the pending UFA --- from an extension to a deadline trade. He'd be an ideal fit in the Oilers' top six, assuming he ever officially became available.

What about Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen? The Oilers have to be looking at the goaltending market and Luukkonen should be an option Bowman considers. His numbers the past two seasons have not been strong. He's four games into this season with a .883 save percentage. This after a 55-game .887 save percentage in 2024-25. If not Luukkonen, what about Alex Lyon? He too could be an intriuging target.

Ironically, neither goalie is set to start the game as the Sabres are going with Colten Ellis.

On the blue line, where the OIlers have really struggled this season, Buffalo has some fascinating trade prospects. The team is deep at the position, with Rasmus Dahlin returning from a personal leave, Owen Power and Bowen Byram as a part of the core. Loose trade speculation has surrounded each of these players at some point over the last several months.

Nothing is imminent on any of these players, and it's unclear where the Sabres stand in talks with the above-mentioned names. Still, Bowman will have his ears perked up as the team visits Buffalo, likely gauging the trade temperature around the Sabres organization.

What About the Game Itself?

As for the on-ice portion of this important matchup, the Oilers need a better effort than the one they showed against Carolina. Edmonton was solid early, then badly outplayed for the rest of the contest. The Oilers bent but didn't break, with their big guns showing up in overtime and Stuart Skinner pulling out one of his better performances of the season.

This is a game where the Oilers need to start strong and finish stronger. Failing to show up against a team that is dealing with hurdles of their own is unacceptable.

Zach Hyman Delivers In Long Awaited Return

The Oilers will be going with a similar lineup:

Forwards:

Matt Savoie-Connor McDavid-Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin-leon Draisaitl-Jack Roslovic

Andrew Mangiapane- Adam Henrique-Trent Frederic

Mattias Janmark-Noah Philp-Curtis Lazar

Defense:

Mattias Ekholm-Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse-Jake Walman

Bretty Kulak-Alec Regula

Starting Goaltender:

Stuart Skinner

