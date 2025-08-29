EDMONTON – The ultimate goal for a hockey team is to win the Stanley Cup.

However, to reach the Stanley Cup, the Edmonton Oilers (and other Cup contenders) must improve their team to make a deep postseason run.

The Oilers have added speed, youth, and depth with the additions of Ike Howard, Curtis Lazar, Andrew Mangiapane, and the promotion of Matt Savoie. But, they are one move shy from having a tremendous summer.

If the Oilers can add a solid goaltender who can challenge Calvin Pickard for the role of playing backup to Stuart Skinner, they can consider their offseason a slam dunk.

Michael DiPietro, Nico Daws, and Sebastian Cossa are all fine options for the Oilers. If I were Stan Bowman, I’d lean towards acquiring Daws over the other two options. Picking him up via trade or waiver wire would be the play.

Any bigger fish are a bit more work to secure. Connor Ingram or Vitek Vanecek are two options from the Utah Mammoth who would draw the Oilers’ eye.

And then there are the pipe dream options: Jeremy Swayman and Ilya Sorokin. Sorokin would be an incredible addition to the Oilers' roster. That calibre of goaltender being added to a team that has high-end talent everywhere else in its lineup could be an absolute game-changer for them.

There is no rush on the Oilers to make a move, but everyone knows that it’s coming and that it needs to happen.

