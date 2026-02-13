Oilers Predicted To Acquire Maple Leafs Forward

"The Oilers are all-in to chase a championship, but they’re operating with limited cap flexibility while sizing up new pieces. Enter McMann," Johnston wrote.
This is not the first time that the Oilers have been viewed as a potential landing spot for McMann. It is no secret that they could use another top-nine forward, and McMann undoubtedly would give them a boost if they landed him.
McMann is currently in the middle of a strong year for the Maple Leafs as well. In 56 games, the 29-year-old forward has recorded 19 goals, 13 assists, 32 points, and 126 hits. With numbers like these, he would certainly give the Oilers' top nine more secondary scoring and grit if they acquired him
Johnston also brought up how McMann's affordable cap hit makes him a realistic target for a team with limited cap space like the Oilers.
"There won’t be another 20-plus goal man available at this deadline who commands a cap hit below the league’s minimum salary. But the Leafs can get him there with full retention. There’s going to be a premium charged for doing that, but part of being all-in is doing whatever it takes to increase your odds of winning," Johnston wrote.
While McMann would be an excellent addition to the Oilers' roster, the same can be said for just about every other contender. Because of this, there is no question that the Oilers will have competition for his services if the Maple Leafs officially make him available. For example, in the same article for The Athletic, James Mirtle predicted that the Colorado Avalanche will land McMann.
Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see if the Oilers can end up landing McMann from the Maple Leafs.