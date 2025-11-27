Oilers Prospect Featured On Top Young Players List

During the off-season, the Edmonton Oilers acquired forward Isaac Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Sam O'Reilly. With Howard having a high amount of potential, the Oilers are expecting him to be a big part of their future.

Now, Howard's good upside has landed him some praise, as he picked up the No. 48 spot on Ryan Kennedy's top 100 hockey players 21 years old and under list for The Hockey News.

When looking at Howard's collegiate career, it is understandable that he has been ranked as one of the top young players in the sport. This is especially the case when it comes to his 2024-25 season with Michigan State University. In 37 games with the school this past campaign, the 2022 first-round pick recorded 26 goals, 26 assists, and 52 points. This was good enough for him to win the Hobey Baker Award.

Howard is now in his first professional season since leaving college. In 17 games this past season with the Oilers, he has posted two goals, one assist, and a minus-2 rating. However, he has been on fire since being sent down to the AHL by the Oilers. In four games this season with the Bakersfield Condors, he has recorded two goals, five assists, seven points, and a plus-7 rating.