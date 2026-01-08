Oilers Provide Rough Adam Henrique Injury Update

Edmonton Oilers forward Adam Henrique left the team's Jan. 6 matchup against the Nashville Predators early after suffering an injury. The veteran forward was limited to only two shifts and 2:26 of ice time during the game.

Now, the Oilers have provided an update on Henrique, and it is certainly a less than ideal one.

The Oilers have announced that Henrique is expected to be out until after the Olympic break. In addition, Edmonton shared that Henrique has been placed on injured reserve.

If Henrique ends up not being able to play until after the Olympic break, the earliest he would get back into the lineup for the Oilers would be on Feb. 25 against the Anaheim Ducks.

Henrique being out is certainly tough news for the Oilers. The veteran is a nice part of their forward group, but they will now need to adjust to not having him in the lineup for the time being.

In 43 games so far this season with the Oilers, Henrique has recorded two goals, eight assists, and 10 points. This is after he had 12 goals, 15 assists, 27 points, and a plus-2 rating in 82 games for the Oilers during the 2024-25 season.