Oilers Send Defenseman Down To AHL

The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have assigned defenseman Riley Stillman to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

Stillman was called up to the Oilers' roster last month after starting the season with the Condors. In four games with the Oilers so far this campaign, the left-shot defenseman has recorded zero points, four blocks, seven hits, and a plus-1 rating.

Now, after being sent back down to the Condors' roster, Stillman will once again be an important part of the AHL club's blueline. In 22 games with the Condors so far this season, Stillman has posted two goals, five assists, seven points, and 41 penalty minutes.

In 167 career NHL games over seven seasons split between the Florida Panthers, Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, and Oilers, Stillman has recorded four goals, 22 assists, 26 points, 111 penalty minutes, 202 blocks, and 333 hits.