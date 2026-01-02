Oilers Send Gritty Forward Down To AHL

The Edmonton Oilers have made a roster move, as they have announced that they have assigned forward Max Jones to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

Jones was called up to the Oilers' roster back in December and got into some action. In eight games this season with the Oilers, he has recorded one goal, one assist, five penalty minutes, and 20 hits. Now, with this latest roster move, he will be heading back to Bakersfield.

Jones will now once again provide the Condors with a veteran forward to work with. In 17 games so far this season with the AHL club, the 6-foot-3 forward has recorded five goals, two assists, seven points, and 49 penalty minutes.

The Oilers acquired Jones from the Boston Bruins this past season, along with forward Trent Frederic. In 27 games over two seasons with the Oilers, Jones has posted two goals, two assists, four points, 15 penalty minutes, and 77 hits.

In 292 career NHL games split between the Anaheim Ducks, Bruins, and Oilers, Jones has recorded 33 goals, 33 assists, 66 points, 234 penalty minutes, and 542 hits.