Oilers Should Consider Targeting Blue Jackets Center

The Oilers could use another center and have an interesting option to consider in Blue Jackets forward Charlie Coyle.
The Edmonton Oilers are currently second place in the Pacific Division standings. Due to this, there is a clear expectation that they will be buyers at the 2026 NHL trade deadline.
One specific trade need that the Oilers could look to address ahead of the deadline is their third-line center spot. Adding an impactful 3C would be good for the Oilers, and they have an interesting option to consider in Columbus Blue Jackets forward Charlie Coyle.
Coyle is a pending unrestricted free agent on a Blue Jackets club that is currently seventh in the Metropolitan Division standings. Due to this, he has been starting to create some chatter as a potential trade candidate.
When noting that Coyle is a smart two-way center with a good amount of experience, he would have the potential to be a strong addition to the Oilers' roster. This is especially so when noting that he can also play on the wing, move up the lineup, and kill penalties.
Coyle is also in the middle of a solid 2025-26 season with the Blue Jackets. In 46 games on the year, the 6-foot-3 center has recorded nine goals, 20 assists, 29 points, and 64 hits. He also put together a 60-point season with the Boston Bruins in 2023-24, so he comes with some solid offensive upside.