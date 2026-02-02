Oilers Sign Defenseman To Contract Extension

Leppänen has played in 28 games this season with the Oilers' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, where he has recorded three goals, 17 assists, and 20 points. With numbers like these, it is clear he has been a solid part of the Condors' blueline this campaign, and the Oilers are keeping the 27-year-old defenseman around because of it.