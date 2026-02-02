Oilers Sign Defenseman To Contract Extension

The Edmonton Oilers are keeping one of their depth defensemen around.
The Oilers have announced that they have signed defenseman Atro Leppänen to a one-year, two-way contract extension for the 2026-27 season.
Leppänen is currently in his first season with the Oilers organization. This is after he recorded 21 goals, 42 assists, and 63 points in 60 games with Liiga's Sport this past season.
Leppänen has played in 28 games this season with the Oilers' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, where he has recorded three goals, 17 assists, and 20 points. With numbers like these, it is clear he has been a solid part of the Condors' blueline this campaign, and the Oilers are keeping the 27-year-old defenseman around because of it.
Leppänen has yet to make his NHL debut with the Oilers this season, but that could change if he continues to have success in the AHL with the Condors.