Oilers Sign Soaring Prospect To Contract Extension

The Edmonton Oilers have made a move, as they have signed forward Quinn Hutson to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $875,000.
Seeing the Oilers work quickly to sign Hutson is not surprising in the slightest. The 24-year-old forward has undoubtedly shown promise this season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Bakersfield Condors. Now, he has been rewarded for it with this nice two-year contract.
In 30 games this season with the Condors, Hutson has recorded 23 goals, 15 assists, 38 points, and a plus-8 rating. With numbers like these, there is no question that the young forward has been thriving at the AHL level.
Hutson has also gotten some time at the NHL level this season with the Oilers, posting one goal and a minus-1 rating in four games. This is after he recorded zero points and two penalty minutes in his first two career NHL games this past season.
Now, after landing this extension, Hutson will be looking to continue to impress. It is clear that the 5-foot-11 forward has good upside, and it will be intriguing to see how he continues to develop his game from here.