Oilers Stack Top Line In Major Test vs. Avalanche

The Edmonton Oilers are going all in for their matchup against the Colorado Avalanche, reuniting superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the top line with Jack Roslovic on the right wing.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed the move after Saturday’s morning skate, calling it a “good challenge” for his team and a matchup the players welcome. “I think it's a good matchup and a good challenge for our guys. I think they enjoy having those times when they're playing against other teams' best, and you know they're their top line or their top five men, you know which plays a lot together, or obviously one of the best, if not the best, in the NHL,” Knoblauch said.

Roslovic, who joined the Oilers after the season got underway, continues to impress with his combination of pace and puck retrieval, earning Knoblauch’s trust on both even-strength and power-play units. When asked why he decided to put Rosolovic on the top line with Edmonton's top two stars, Knoblauch responded, "...right now Jack's been one of our best, you know, contributing offensively but also with the speed and being able to break up plays with his stick ... which allows your better players to get those pucks too."

Colorado’s top trio of Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Nečas, and Artturi Lehkonen presents one of the toughest matchups in hockey, blending elite speed and transition play. Edmonton, meanwhile, views the game as a benchmark rather than a measuring stick. “It’s too early to say where we stack up long-term,” Knoblauch added. “But we’re excited for the challenge — we believe we’re a good team, too.”

