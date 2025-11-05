Oilers' Top Prospect Reassigned To ECHL Amid Injury Setbacks

The Edmonton Oilers have assigned defenseman Beau Akey to Fort Wayne, and he will join the Komets of the ECHL.

Needless to say, this is not the trajectory the Oilers were hoping Akey's career would take and it's been a bit of a rough ride for a blueliner who had a promising future with the organization.

Akey is a 2023 2nd round pick for the Oilers, and is coming back from dual shoulder surgery from November of 2023. He said in July as he prepared for camp with the Oilers, “I’m 100 percent now." He added, “I’m looking to make the step to professional hockey (this season), so I’m looking to show the Oilers that at training camp. I want to give my all to try and make the Oilers and try to prove to them I can make an NHL roster.”

Another injury setback after these comments have unfortunately change things. He talked then about how long it took to get back up to speed and how it was a challenge getting a strong level of cardio back. That's likely what this move is all about.

Akey has faced a tough stretch since being drafted, battling multiple injuries that have limited his play and progression as a high-ceiling prospect. The hope is that he’ll get valuable ice time on a strong 5-1 squad.

It is currently unknown how long he’ll remain with the Komets and what the Oilers' development plan for him is moving forward.

Akey played for the Barrie Colts of the OHL the last four seasons, with six goals and 26 assists last year over 52 games.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.