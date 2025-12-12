Oilers Trade Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak: Acquire Tristan Jarry, Spencer Stastney & Samuel Poulin

The Edmonton Oilers had a busy morning on Friday, just ahead of hopping on a flight to travel to Toronto for a game on Saturday versus the Maple Leafs. The Oilers made two trades, first acquiring goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Samuel Poulin from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak, and a 2029 second-round pick. Second, they added defenceman Spencer Stastney from Nashville for a 2027 third-rounder.

Pittsburgh did not retain any salary on Jarry in the trade and the deal is essentially money in and money out. Brett Kulak (2.75M) and Stuart Skinner (2.6M) were both pending UFAs, while Jarry has two seasons remaining on his current contract at a cap hit of $5.375 million.

Skinner was a very well respected player in the Oilers' locker room and incredibly nice. He was always willing to talk about his ups and downs and never shied away from the tough questions, of which there were many. He backstopped the Oilers to two consecutive Stanley Cup Finals appearances, but the Oilers ultimately fell short both times to the Florida Panthers. Skinner often played well, but took a lot of heat for his inconsistencies.

There were rumors for a couple of weeks that the Oilers had interest in Jarry. The trade, reported by one outlet as done, had not been completed, in part because the Oilers did not want to move Skinner in the deal. A change of heart must have taken place as Skinner was beginning to find his game for the Oilers. Meanwhile, Jarry was continuing to put up solid numbers for the Penguins.

Stan Bowman spoke to the media after the trade and said that Calvin Pickard will remain with the Oilers. He also noted on the Oilers targeting Jarry: “He’s a big part of the reason their team is off to such a great start. I think watching his performance, it solidified in our mind he is the goalie we had seen for many years.”

This brings Jarry back to Edmonton, although he never played with the NHL club. The Oilers wrote in their release: "A former Edmonton Oil King and 2014 Memorial Cup champion, Jarry was Pittsburgh's second-round selection in the 2013 NHL Draft (44th overall) and appeared in 307 games for the club over 10 seasons including his single game debut in 2016-17. The Surrey, B.C. native has also appeared in eight playoff games over three postseasons."

Jarry brings a strong resume, posting a 9-3-1 record, 2.66 GAA, and .909 save percentage in 14 games this season, along with two NHL All-Star appearances and 161 career wins.

Defenceman Spencer Stastney adds depth after recording nine points in 30 games this season.

Forward Samuel Poulin provides organizational scoring, tallying 135 points in 207 AHL games and appearing in 15 NHL contests.

